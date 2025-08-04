Unique Mission — Belarusian Tomatoes Set to Journey to Space on Biosatellite

Belarusian tomatoes are about to undergo an extraordinary experiment in space. The seeds of these vegetables have been entrusted to scientists by schoolchildren from Belarus and Russia. The experiment will take place aboard a biosatellite.

In mid-August, a launch of the biosatellite "Bion-M" No. 2 is scheduled from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. On board, an unusual crew will venture into orbit — 75 mice, 1,500 flies, and 1,500 tomato seeds. Among these will be seeds from Ivye — the tomato capital of Belarus.

The "Bion-M" program is truly unique; there is no equivalent anywhere else in the world. Its primary goal is to study how living organisms — microorganisms, plants, and microbes — behave in the harsh environment of space.

Thanks to Belarusian seeds, this time the project has taken on an international dimension. The scientific program includes over thirty experiments. One of these is a collaboration between scientists and schoolchildren from Belarus and Russia, who will send the tomato seeds into space.

Oleg Orlov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Biomedical Problems:

“The purpose of this flight is related to the fact that it will orbit along a trajectory designed for a Russian space station. Questions regarding the safety of long-duration missions for cosmonauts on this orbit remain. Therefore, conducting live space experiments to observe the effects of prolonged exposure in such an environment is crucial. This will pave the way for manned missions in this direction.”

The seeds were chosen for their lightweight nature — just 5 grams for 1,500 seeds. Participating schools sent various varieties: from Minusinsk — the "Bull’s Heart"; from Moscow — potted tomatoes "Pinocchio" and "Groshek"; and Ivye contributed the renowned "Donetsk" variety. Known for its drought resistance and ability to withstand high temperatures, this variety may help Belarusian tomatoes survive the extreme conditions of space — with some seeds inside the biosatellite and others exposed outside in open space.

The National Academy of Sciences maintains close collaboration with the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Recently, a Belarusian participant was involved in the international "Sirius" project, where an entire crew spent a year in complete isolation. Her task was to grow vegetables and greens in a greenhouse under these conditions.