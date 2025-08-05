3.69 BYN
Switzerland's major party opposes rapprochement with NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Swiss People's Party (the largest one in the country's parliament) has spoken out against rapprochement with NATO and the European Union. It criticized the published report of the defense ministry commission, which talks about the need to deepen ties with Brussels and the North Atlantic Alliance.
The party believes that armed neutrality is the best guarantee of Switzerland's future in conditions of freedom, security and self-determination, while cooperation with NATO undermines sovereignty in matters of national defense and gradually destroys the country's neutrality.