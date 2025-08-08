3.71 BYN
Scientists explain when global warming began in Belarus
The climate changes are anthropogenic. In Belarus, there is an increase in air temperature. It is especially noticeable in winter.
Scientists believe that global warming began in the country back in 1989. The record maximum temperature was set in Gomel - 38.9 degrees.
Tatiana Chetyrko, head of the meteorological forecast service of the Republican Center for Hydrometeorology:
"In its latest statement, the World Meteorological Organization said that over the past 50 years, the number of cataclysms associated with weather, climate and water hazards has increased 5 times. Moreover, the WMO also says that if you take all the cataclysms, all the disasters that occur on the planet, 50% of them are due to weather, climate and water."
The riot of the elements and natural disasters were especially evident in the summer. In 2 months - 49 warnings - this is the so-called orange danger level. By the way, this is the highest figure in the last 10 years. Belhydromet has carried out modernization, thanks to which the time from the warning to the actual moment of the phenomenon is 17 hours 42 minutes.