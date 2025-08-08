Scientists explain when global warming began in Belarus

The climate changes are anthropogenic. In Belarus, there is an increase in air temperature. It is especially noticeable in winter.

Scientists believe that global warming began in the country back in 1989. The record maximum temperature was set in Gomel - 38.9 degrees.

Tatiana Chetyrko, head of the meteorological forecast service of the Republican Center for Hydrometeorology:

"In its latest statement, the World Meteorological Organization said that over the past 50 years, the number of cataclysms associated with weather, climate and water hazards has increased 5 times. Moreover, the WMO also says that if you take all the cataclysms, all the disasters that occur on the planet, 50% of them are due to weather, climate and water."