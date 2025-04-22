96 Libraries Prepare Unusual Cultural Programs for "BiblioNight 2025"

96 libraries from 81 cities in Belarus will participate in the upcoming "BiblioNight 2025," a cultural and educational initiative aimed at promoting reading, as reported by BELTA, citing Yulia Valuyeva, head of the cultural projects sector at the Public Relations Department of the National Library of Belarus.

"On the evening of April 25, the 'BiblioNight 2025' will see libraries expanding their operations to present unique cultural programs to visitors. This year, 96 libraries are taking part, each prepared to offer an unconventional program, with the central theme being the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," said Valuyeva.

Participation in the event is free, with libraries opening their doors to guests of all ages.

Visitors to the National Library will find themselves immersed in the heroic atmosphere of wartime. NBRB staff have organized over 20 themed platforms, including guided tours, quests, interactive activities, a musical program, games, theatrical performances, workshops, and creative meetings. The event will run from 7 PM to 11 PM.

"We invite our visitors to delve into the history of the war years through a series of projects presented by the Belarusian Union of Journalists, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. We are also offering a chance to experience a uniquely beautiful theatrical performance dedicated to the victorious May, jointly organized with the National Beauty School. Miss Belarus 2023 and Miss Minsk 2025 will take part in this presentation. Additionally, those who enjoy intellectual challenges can engage in active quests or work in the editorial workshop of a military newspaper," Valuyeva added.

Furthermore, the National Library will feature a dance area, screenings of the film "Time to Return," and meetings with authors and opinion leaders. The Chinese Cultural Center will present its program, and there will be chess and checkers tournaments, a music salon, and practical psychology sessions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about aroma and sound therapy.