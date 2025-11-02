3.68 BYN
Number of Students from Africa in Belarus has Grown
Every year, the number of international students in Belarus is increasing. Currently, there are over 35,000 foreign students, with 20% enrolled in master's programs. Belarusian education is also popular among African students.
Andrei Ivaneț, Minister of Education of Belarus, stated:
"Africa is a very dynamically developing continent for us, because we see that the number of students coming from African countries is growing each year. This is not just a coincidence but a significant pattern, as the continent cannot provide a large number of young people with higher education. With the development of the intellectual and innovative potential of these countries, we see a demand among students from Africa for higher education. Therefore, we are ready to continue working in this direction. Considering the high-level political agreements—at the level of the President and leaders of several African countries—all doors are open for us now, and we must take advantage of this opportunity."
