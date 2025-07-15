President's Special Fund to Allocate 560k Rubles for Gifted Pupils and Students

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2fc81c4e-847e-43c6-93dc-0d44f82225bd/conversions/e958dfeb-8f88-4193-87df-39e52204e686-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2fc81c4e-847e-43c6-93dc-0d44f82225bd/conversions/e958dfeb-8f88-4193-87df-39e52204e686-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2fc81c4e-847e-43c6-93dc-0d44f82225bd/conversions/e958dfeb-8f88-4193-87df-39e52204e686-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2fc81c4e-847e-43c6-93dc-0d44f82225bd/conversions/e958dfeb-8f88-4193-87df-39e52204e686-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed an executive order approving the decision of the Council of the Special Fund of the President of Belarus for social support of gifted pupils and students, BelTA reports.

About 560 thousand Belarusian rubles will be allocated from the republican budget for these purposes at the expense of the reserve fund.

Scholarships of the President of Belarus were awarded to 185 university students. Grand prizes with the assignment of the title of laureate of the special fund were awarded to 11 winners of international Olympiads and competitions. Special prizes were awarded to 92 pupils, cadets and students.