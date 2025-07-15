3.74 BYN
President's Special Fund to Allocate 560k Rubles for Gifted Pupils and Students
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed an executive order approving the decision of the Council of the Special Fund of the President of Belarus for social support of gifted pupils and students, BelTA reports.
About 560 thousand Belarusian rubles will be allocated from the republican budget for these purposes at the expense of the reserve fund.
Scholarships of the President of Belarus were awarded to 185 university students. Grand prizes with the assignment of the title of laureate of the special fund were awarded to 11 winners of international Olympiads and competitions. Special prizes were awarded to 92 pupils, cadets and students.
Financial support has been provided to the student research laboratory "Geoinformation Systems and Territorial Management" of the Brest State University named after A.S. Pushkin for the further development of scientific research in the field of geoinformatics and the development of educational and applied geographic information systems. The adoption of the order will contribute to the motivation of gifted youth, create conditions for their further successful studies and professional growth, and will also serve as an additional incentive for the teachers.