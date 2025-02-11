Youth Policy of Belarus, or Why the Country Bets on Youth

The youth of Belarus are interested in enhancing their political and legal awareness. Today, they are not only opinion leaders, but also run as young parliamentarians and deputies of local councils.

Who will glorify Belarus glorify in the next 10 years?

They will reflect glory on Belarus

What is a 21st century manager like? And who do they trust with the future of our country today? Smiling, open-minded, knowing what they want from life and from themselves personally. Frankly about why they are ready to take the country into safe hands and promise to preserve it and enable the world to live more amply.

Youth is happy because it has a future, and the present was successfully formed yesterday. Rapidly changing, we can adapt to new environment faster than anyone else and offer a fresh look at familiar things. We bring creativity to science, peace and justice to politics, and discipline to Art. All because the country under the Quality Mark has a qualitative youth.

Arina Kolesova, BNTU student:

"Everyone can find something for themselves. I was able to find my creative path, to grow, and I am very glad that the opportunities are open to me. It does not matter where I come from, what kind of family I have, and so on. Only my talent matters, only my desire to grow and move forward."

Generation change

For some it is rather complicated to trust young people and delegate responsibilities. But not in Belarus. The President long and forward-looking forms a demand for the young people engagement in public and political life. A separate article of the updated Constitution, dedicated to the development of the potential of young people in the interests of the state may serve as a proof of the mentioned above.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus (Logoisk, 07.01.2025):

"The future, and especially the next five-year period, is a change of generation. And I, and many others with me - we are not eternal. We need to prepare the younger generation. And the younger generation – means the next generation. Our children, who will take Belarus in their hands and will protect it, appreciate it."

Vladislav Demidenko, Chairman of the Youth Council at the Minsk City Council:

"For me, youth policy is an opportunity to ensure a bright future for our generations, to create environment for self-realization and development. This is an investment in our future. Youth policy is not about something material, but rather about love for the Motherland."

Dialogue with public authorities

According to polls of Belarusian youth departments, Generation Z considers dialogue with government bodies as a reliable source of information. They are interested in insider information, takeaways, and storytelling - if we are talking about youth. And, of course, the vast majority of young people would like to put questions and get answers from the head of state. And the most important thing is that they have this opportunity.

Elizaveta Senchuk, MSLU student:

"I think that our meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus took place in a friendly atmosphere. It was nice to be there with him. He answered the questions we put, and we discussed a huge range of matters."

"We got a great energy boost during the meeting. We talked about everything: politics and the development of education. We are the youth, we are the future of our country, and we are the people who Belarus will rely on in the future," said Alexander Malashko, Chairman of the BNTU Student Council.

Investments into the future

Youth policy has many directions, but even more victories, heights and records that the best youth of the country achieve. This is favored by state support for education, science and youth policy, for the implementation of which more than 2 billion rubles were allocated from the republican budget in 2025.

Maxim Kuchvalsky, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Young Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"The results are always followed by awards. First of all, these are awards from our President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko. Under his leadership the support for talented postgraduates and young scientists was raised to the presidential level."