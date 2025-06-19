President of Belarus: The Country is Wealthy When It Has Intelligent and Hardworking People

The present and future of Belarus largely depend on its youth. President Alexander Lukashenko expressed this during a ceremony honoring graduates and educators of higher education institutions, as reported by BELTA.

The Head of State acknowledged that a valuable tradition has already taken root — gathering at the end of each academic year to celebrate outstanding university graduates and dedicated teachers.

"The present and future of Belarus hinge significantly on you — the youth. It is vital that you become not only proficient specialists but also genuine patriots, socially mature, and spiritually rich individuals—those entrusted with the fate of our homeland. The world is vast, but Belarus is unique and singular. Remember your Motherland. Cherish and protect the peaceful sky over our country. This is the most precious legacy that we, the older generation, have preserved for you," the President stated.

Lukashenko extended his gratitude to educators for nurturing a youth devoted to their homeland, respectful of traditions, and guardians of Belarusian values.

"The work of a teacher is important and very challenging. You have poured your pedagogical talent and immense heart into every student. Thank you, esteemed mentors," he expressed.

The President congratulated all graduates on completing the academic year and wished that their chosen paths would lead only to success.

"Today is a special day for you. It carries a touch of sadness — parting from the halls of your alma mater — but also a delightful anticipation of your future victories. There’s a saying: genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent hard work and sweat," he remarked.