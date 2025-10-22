Lukashenko: We must create conditions for young people to work

Proposed measures to support young people were discussed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers. The government submitted a draft decree "On measures to support young people," BELTA reported.

The document aims to create conditions for attracting and retaining young people at enterprises.

Alexander Lukashenko called for a balanced approach to this issue. He noted that assistance to young people should not degenerate into excessive patronage, as state funds should be directed toward other areas, including the development of the manufacturing sector and the economy.