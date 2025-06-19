Lukashenko: The Present and Future of Belarus Depend Significantly on Its Youth

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized that the present and future of Belarus are largely determined by the youth. He made this statement during a ceremony honoring graduates and educators of higher education institutions, as reported by BELTA.

The Head of State noted that there is now a cherished tradition of gathering at the end of each academic year to celebrate outstanding university graduates and dedicated teachers.

*"The present and future of Belarus depends greatly on you — the youth. It is crucial that you become not only skilled professionals but also true patriots, socially mature, and spiritually rich individuals—those entrusted with the destiny of our homeland. The world is vast, but we have only one Belarus. Remember your Motherland. Cherish and protect the peaceful sky over our country. This is the most precious legacy that we, the older generation, have preserved for you," the President stated.