Lukashenko Launches Reform of Belarus' Tourism Governance

In Belarus, it has been proposed to transfer the functions of the regulator in the tourism sphere from the Ministry of Sport and Tourism to the National Tourism Agency. This issue became one of the topics during the meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the leadership of the Council of Ministers, reports BELTA.

One of the issues considered at the meeting with the President was public management in the tourism sector. The Council of Ministers prepared a decree that envisions transferring the regulatory functions in the tourism field from the Ministry of Sport to the National Tourism Agency. It is also proposed to subordinate the agency directly to the government. The head of state invited the government leadership to provide specific answers to a number of questions.

The President urged the government to clarify several issues. He specified what prevents the current regulator from effectively managing the industry and what will change with the adoption of the decree, which has not yet been signed.

"What is the practical mechanism for implementing the stated goals: how, at the expense of what, will domestic tourism receive a new impulse for development?" — asked the head of state.

The President reminded that for the next five-year period, the government has the task of turning tourism into a national project and maximizing its economic potential. "Belarus (we know this) is a very interesting country for tourists. But it’s not just about interest. The situation (and I see this even now, from the media) is that there are no free rooms in hotels today. Those involved in tourism are fully booked. Even if they wanted to accept more visitors — it’s impossible. But to increase the flow, Snopkov (the First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolay Snopkov — ed.) and others propose creating a new ministry, as I mentioned," — noted Alexander Lukashenko.

To increase tourist arrivals, the head of state continued, it will be necessary to improve service quality and further develop the infrastructure of the hospitality industry. "Roughly speaking: if cockroaches crawl along the walls and under the beds in hotels, no tourists will come here. The level needs to be such that Belarusians themselves preferred vacationing at home. I think they do," — added the President.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko inquired about specific economic indicators that the government plans to achieve in the industry by the end of the five-year period and in the medium term. The head of state also raised several other questions that provide a more complete understanding of the plans for the development of the domestic tourism sector.

"We must not forget the most important component — the personnel issue. Who will implement your plans and programs? How will the interaction with the regions be organized? What is the position of governors regarding this reorganization?" — asked the President.

At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that this is not about reform for the sake of reform. Creating a new management structure in the tourism sector cannot be limited to renaming and re-subordination.