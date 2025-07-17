Belavia to Launch Direct Flights to Hainan Island Starting October 8

Belavia will commence direct flights to Hainan Island from October 8, connecting Minsk with Sanya, according to BELTA, citing the airline’s press service.

Sanya is the main resort jewel of Hainan. Its mild tropical climate, pristine waters of the South China Sea, white sandy beaches, and lush flora make it an attractive destination for vacationers seeking relaxation and exotic experiences.

Flights will be operated once a week (on Wednesdays) aboard a wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Departing from Minsk at 4:40 AM, arriving in Sanya at 8:00 PM. The return flight from Sanya departs at 10:00 PM, arriving in Minsk at 4:20 AM the following day.