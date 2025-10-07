3.69 BYN
Belavia Operates First Flight to Hainan Island
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On the night of October 8, national air carrier Belavia operated its first long-haul flight from Minsk to Sanya.
This became possible by the purchase of wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. The aircraft has a 280-seat capacity. The inaugural flight was 99% full. The first passenger to check in received a gift, and a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony took place.
The leaders of Belarus and China have resolved to strengthen friendly and economic ties. The new routes contribute to this.
The flight will operate once a week on Wednesdays, and from November 1, also on Saturdays. Travel time is 11 hours.