Belavia Operates First Flight to Hainan Island

On the night of October 8, national air carrier Belavia operated its first long-haul flight from Minsk to Sanya.

This became possible by the purchase of wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. The aircraft has a 280-seat capacity. The inaugural flight was 99% full. The first passenger to check in received a gift, and a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony took place.

The leaders of Belarus and China have resolved to strengthen friendly and economic ties. The new routes contribute to this.