Belarus to Expand List of Areas for Ecotourism Development

September has been declared the month of ecotourism in Belarus, highlighting one of the most promising avenues for national development.

The country is endowed with rich natural complexes, under a special regime of conservation and utilization. Additionally, the National Strategy for the Development of the System of Specially Protected Natural Areas is in effect until January 1, 2030. Currently, 39 territories have been identified as promising for ecotourism.

Andrei Kastyuk, Deputy Head of the Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus, stated:

"At present, work is underway in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus to amend the National Strategy for the Development of the System of Specially Protected Natural Areas, including the addition of new promising sites to the list. The updated list will be finalized soon."