On October 31st, President Aleхamder Lukashenko visited the Vitebsk Region and emphasized the importance of developing in-demand wellness and resort services, urging investments that respond to market demand. Gennady Bolbatovsky, Director of the Republican Center for Health Improvement and Wellness Services, shared insights into which services are currently most popular among visitors.

"Traditionally, the hallmark of Belarusian health resorts is their medical component. Both foreigners and Belarusians come to us seeking services that cannot be found elsewhere — services that harness the country’s natural potential. This is precisely what the President highlighted," Bolbatovsky noted.

According to him, over 90 mineral water wells operate across Belarusian health resorts, each unique in its chemical composition and therapeutic effects. The country's potential is vast: there exists a range of mineral water deposits and therapeutic mud sources that could be utilized for the construction of health and wellness complexes.

Belarusian health resorts are particularly favored by Russian visitors. By 2025, there is expected to be a surge in demand for treatment packages, which in turn influences prices.

"During the New Year period, demand increases. It’s important to note that nowadays, health resorts are visited not only by Russians but also by citizens from over 60 other countries. We are witnessing not only steady operation but also dynamic growth," Bolbatovsky explained.

The volume of services provided annually increases by more than 20%. Export of tourist services in recent years has exceeded 25%, with a 29% growth recorded in 2024.