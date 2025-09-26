Belarus Celebrates World Tourism Day

September 27 marks World Tourism Day. Belarus continues to develop this sector, with plans to give it a significant boost in the upcoming five-year period.

According to Belstat, in 2024, tourists from 85 countries visited Belarus.

The top five countries most represented among visitors to the Blue-eyed Land are Russia, Latvia, Turkey, China, and Lithuania. The average length of stay for travelers in Belarus is four days.

In 2024, over 1,108 organizations were engaged in tourism activities across the country. Their services were utilized by approximately 2.7 million organized tourists.

Looking ahead to 2025, experts note that this year could be considered the best in the history of Belarusian tourism. This positive trend is reflected in the occupancy rates of hotels, sanatoriums, agro-estates, and all other participants in the tourism industry, including private operators.