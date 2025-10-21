3.68 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.49 BYN
Minsk Rankes among World's Best Cities for Walking
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Belarusian capital features in international rankings. Minsk is among the most walkable cities.
A study conducted by a British magazine took into account the average time residents spend traveling to city facilities such as schools, hospitals, and shops. In the capital, it's 8 minutes 36 seconds.
Milan, Copenhagen, and Turin also feature in this ranking. St. Petersburg is also close to Minsk.