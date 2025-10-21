Minsk Rankes among World's Best Cities for Walking

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebf9e800-d079-4790-b550-0317dcbb1667/conversions/0af25511-413e-4b1b-bf47-507571afebdc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebf9e800-d079-4790-b550-0317dcbb1667/conversions/0af25511-413e-4b1b-bf47-507571afebdc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebf9e800-d079-4790-b550-0317dcbb1667/conversions/0af25511-413e-4b1b-bf47-507571afebdc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebf9e800-d079-4790-b550-0317dcbb1667/conversions/0af25511-413e-4b1b-bf47-507571afebdc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian capital features in international rankings. Minsk is among the most walkable cities.

A study conducted by a British magazine took into account the average time residents spend traveling to city facilities such as schools, hospitals, and shops. In the capital, it's 8 minutes 36 seconds.