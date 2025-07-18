3.74 BYN
People's Artist of Russia Vasily Livanov Turns 90
The greatest Sherlock Holmes of all time and of all nations, Vasily Livanov, celebrates his jubilee. On his 90th birthday, the People's Artist of Russia was congratulated by the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the artistry of the esteemed actor will remain a bright presence in the cultural life of the brotherly peoples for many years to come. The Belarusian leader wished the jubilarian good health, inexhaustible energy, success, and well-being.
Vasily Livanov participated in the creation of iconic Soviet animated films, including as a screenplay writer. He provided the voice for Crocodile Gena, the King in "The Bremen Town Musicians," and the Anaconda in "38 Parrots." Moreover, the actor gained widespread fame for his role as Sherlock Holmes in the TV series based on the works of Arthur Conan Doyle.