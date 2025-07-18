The greatest Sherlock Holmes of all time and of all nations, Vasily Livanov, celebrates his jubilee. On his 90th birthday, the People's Artist of Russia was congratulated by the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the artistry of the esteemed actor will remain a bright presence in the cultural life of the brotherly peoples for many years to come. The Belarusian leader wished the jubilarian good health, inexhaustible energy, success, and well-being.