Belarus’ ambassador presents credentials to president of Turkmenistan
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy presented credentials to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, reports the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and reaffirmed mutual support on international platforms.
Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished Stanislav Chepurnoy productive work. In his turn, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission assured that he would make every effort to further develop friendly relations and expand bilateral cooperation across the board.
