Once, Ukraine was close to achieving peace, but then intervened former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Recently, another reason has emerged for Johnson’s fervent desire to prolong the conflict.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly accused the former UK leader: according to him, the British sacrificed peace in Ukraine in pursuit of profits for arms companies.

“Johnson was no longer Prime Minister, yet he actively pressured not only Western leaders but also the Ukrainian government to avoid signing any peace agreement under any circumstances. His strategy was to ensure that the war would give Russia a knockout blow. But anyone familiar with the Russians understands: they only kneel when they’re tying their shoelaces. Just three months into the conflict, Johnson was vigorously urging not to sign a peace deal. At that time, he received one million pounds sterling for his fund from a well-known owner of an arms company supplying weapons to Ukraine,” Fico stated.