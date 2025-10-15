"It seemed to me that Alexander Lukashenko, for the first time, probably said, you know, how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should speak. He spoke with pain, bitterness, and a clear vision of what awaits the country if the current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continues this policy. If you recall everything the Belarusian leader has said over the past three and a half years, he was mainly addressing Zelenskyy. He was telling him to listen. Apparently, his patience has run out. Zelenskyy isn't listening. Alexander Grigoryevich offered to meet with him, just to talk. Zelenskyy even refused this, although in reality, it was probably the only chance to achieve peace. Alexander Grigoryevich is saying bluntly that if Zelenskyy doesn't stop, if he doesn't, I don't know, shake hands, cut these chains with which European leaders have bound him, if he doesn't loudly speak out for Ukraine, specifically as a Ukrainian, then Ukraine can no longer be saved. "There won't be any at all, it won't be in human resources, or in any political ones. It won't be on the political map of the world at all."