Following his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, US President Donald Trump made a number of important statements.

All of them concerned the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, as well as the prospects for negotiations in the Washington-Moscow-Kiev triangle.

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may take place within the next two weeks. Budapest has been tentatively selected as the venue. Hungary welcomes this decision and has even begun preparations for the arrival of the high-ranking guests.

The White House occupant believes that his conversation with the Russian leader has made significant progress in resolving the conflict. Trump also announced that he and Putin discussed the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

"We need Tomahawks. The United States has plenty of them, but we need them. We can't deplete them," the American president said.

From these words, it seems clear that any transfer of cruise missiles to Ukraine is no longer on the table.

Meanwhile, Zelensky arrived in Washington the day before for talks with Trump. He reportedly hopes to receive a firm commitment to transfer the Tomahawks, and in exchange, he intends to promise to buy gas and oil from the Americans.