Trump and Putin discuss Russian-US trade after settlement in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin spent a significant amount of time in their telephone conversation discussing the prospects for developing bilateral trade after the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reports.

"We also spent a significant amount of time discussing trade between Russia and the US after the end of the war in Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

