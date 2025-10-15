3.73 BYN
Trump and Putin discuss Russian-US trade after settlement in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump stated that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin spent a significant amount of time in their telephone conversation discussing the prospects for developing bilateral trade after the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reports.
"We also spent a significant amount of time discussing trade between Russia and the US after the end of the war in Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.