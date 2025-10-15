3.73 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.43 BYN
Trump announced new meeting with Putin in Budapest
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump announced new meeting with Putin in Budapestnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/246bb684-255c-48c7-84e2-53965cd82b1d/conversions/5d69414e-8511-4beb-a0dd-59e1fa8519fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/246bb684-255c-48c7-84e2-53965cd82b1d/conversions/5d69414e-8511-4beb-a0dd-59e1fa8519fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/246bb684-255c-48c7-84e2-53965cd82b1d/conversions/5d69414e-8511-4beb-a0dd-59e1fa8519fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/246bb684-255c-48c7-84e2-53965cd82b1d/conversions/5d69414e-8511-4beb-a0dd-59e1fa8519fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will soon hold a new face-to-face meeting in Budapest. Trump announced this following a phone call with Putin.
"At the conclusion of our conversation, we agreed that a meeting of high-level advisors will take place next week. President Putin and I will then meet at a pre-arranged location – Budapest, Hungary," Trump wrote on Truth Social.