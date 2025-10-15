Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump announced new meeting with Putin in Budapest

Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will soon hold a new face-to-face meeting in Budapest. Trump announced this following a phone call with Putin.

"At the conclusion of our conversation, we agreed that a meeting of high-level advisors will take place next week. President Putin and I will then meet at a pre-arranged location – Budapest, Hungary," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In the world