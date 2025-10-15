Brazil Ready to Mediate in US-Venezuela Conflict

Brazilian authorities are ready to facilitate a resolution to the US-Venezuela conflict. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira may discuss this issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their upcoming meeting in Washington, TASS reported, citing CNN Brasil.

According to the channel, Brasilia considers any US military operation against the Bolivarian Republic unlikely, as they view White House threats as President Donald Trump's "signature style" before the start of negotiations. Furthermore, the channel writes, Caracas maintains close relations with Beijing, which could also weaken US resolve to take military action against Venezuela. Meanwhile, aides to Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are already evaluating the possibility of the country's leadership participating in a potential settlement as a mediator, should both sides so desire.