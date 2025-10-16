3.73 BYN
Lukashenko Defines a Strategic Direction for Belarus’s Economy, Foundation of Progress and Security
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Training educated, competent, and responsible specialists is a strategic priority for the nation’s economy and the foundation of its progress and security. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed this during the opening of the Minsk City Center for Technical Creativity for Children and Youth, as reported by BELTA.
“Training educated, competent, and responsible specialists is a strategic direction for our economy, the cornerstone of our progress and security. We are investing and will continue to invest in the development of promising technical fields—robotics, nanoelectronics, complex self-learning systems, and other scientific disciplines,” said Alexander Lukashenko.