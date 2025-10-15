In the Bundestag, the day of the cabinet's report turned into a public lashing out at the government. Opposition MPs unleashed accusations against Merz that he usually ignores. Now, at least, he listened to them.

Alice Weidel, Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader:

"The number of corporate bankruptcies is on the rise. This year alone, 22,000 companies will declare insolvency. That's 60 companies a day. Mr. Federal Chancellor, I know you don't want to hear these figures—that's why you're not listening. But we're still waiting for you to react!"

The opposition has particularly serious complaints about Merz regarding the economic situation: Germany is killing its industry due to current taxes and energy prices. Plus, the government's strategy in the Nord Stream case is clear. The investigation must be conducted in a way that doesn't lead to the identification of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.