U.S. to Significantly Reduce Number of Refugees It Accepts
Text by:Editorial office news.by
American media reports that the White House has ordered a sharp reduction in the number of refugees accepted: under Biden, 125,000 were admitted annually; now, only 7,500 will be allowed.
Furthermore, these will now be white residents of South Africa and Europe. The Democratic press accuses Trump of racism.
The 15-fold reduction in quotas is also understandable: Trump calls combating immigration as his priority. This has even led to clashes on the streets of American cities.