news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c851b084-43d4-4e50-a0b1-157d7b340b1e/conversions/6c8add5f-c810-4030-b9f0-98debb8cfd18-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c851b084-43d4-4e50-a0b1-157d7b340b1e/conversions/6c8add5f-c810-4030-b9f0-98debb8cfd18-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c851b084-43d4-4e50-a0b1-157d7b340b1e/conversions/6c8add5f-c810-4030-b9f0-98debb8cfd18-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c851b084-43d4-4e50-a0b1-157d7b340b1e/conversions/6c8add5f-c810-4030-b9f0-98debb8cfd18-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

American media reports that the White House has ordered a sharp reduction in the number of refugees accepted: under Biden, 125,000 were admitted annually; now, only 7,500 will be allowed.

Furthermore, these will now be white residents of South Africa and Europe. The Democratic press accuses Trump of racism.