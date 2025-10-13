Belarus and China Discuss Creation of Common Digital Platforms to Develop Women's Businesses

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7deeddf8-d612-4398-a15c-8fa2856b6888/conversions/f7cfb2f3-0866-4309-b84c-cf04a1e9fcdf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7deeddf8-d612-4398-a15c-8fa2856b6888/conversions/f7cfb2f3-0866-4309-b84c-cf04a1e9fcdf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7deeddf8-d612-4398-a15c-8fa2856b6888/conversions/f7cfb2f3-0866-4309-b84c-cf04a1e9fcdf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7deeddf8-d612-4398-a15c-8fa2856b6888/conversions/f7cfb2f3-0866-4309-b84c-cf04a1e9fcdf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

China's expertise in digitalization is beneficial to Belarus. Olga Shpilevskaya, leader of the Belarusian women's movement, told First Information at the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing.

Belarus and China are developing a new level of cooperation – technological. On October 14, an exhibition opened with the participation of the First Lady of China, demonstrating how digitalization can assist women in development of their activities.

The two countries' successes in IT and advanced technologies implementation are important for inclusion of more and more women into the economy.

Péng Lìyuán, First Lady of China, UNESCO Special Envoy:

"More and more women are improving their skills and discovering new horizons. Today, all countries are seeking new ways to expand opportunities for women. 'Many hands make light work,' as they say in China. By working together, we can promote realization of personal potential of women and girls and reach a new level of development."

Close cooperation between Belarus and China exists not only between representatives of business and the entrepreneurial community, but also between women's associations. Discussions are underway regarding the possible creation of joint digital platforms for promoting women's businesses and startups, as well as educational programs. Innovations in digital medicine, focusing on women's health and happy motherhood and childhood, are also of interest.

Olga Shpilevskaya, Chairperson of the Belarusian Union of Women:

"Regarding digitalization in women's business, it's exciting. We're interested in the emergence of common digital platforms where businesses from China and Belarus can connect, bringing us closer to one another. Marketplaces are also of our interest, as we can showcase our products. I hope that some common educational platforms will also emerge, where we can share our developments in education and medicine. Today, technology is rapidly entering the medical field, and such a rapid expertise exchange on the platforms using online digital technologies will always be beneficial to everyone."

The Global Women's Summit brought together representatives from over 150 countries, including heads of government and parliament, top managers of key agencies. The event was hailed as a new chapter in the development of women worldwide.