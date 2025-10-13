Belarus and China Signed Declaration to Enhance Cooperation in Higher Education

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/99d68f18-499c-4450-bdd5-ece5f716140e/conversions/072469af-eb0a-450e-a983-971c1ecadc5d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/99d68f18-499c-4450-bdd5-ece5f716140e/conversions/072469af-eb0a-450e-a983-971c1ecadc5d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/99d68f18-499c-4450-bdd5-ece5f716140e/conversions/072469af-eb0a-450e-a983-971c1ecadc5d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/99d68f18-499c-4450-bdd5-ece5f716140e/conversions/072469af-eb0a-450e-a983-971c1ecadc5d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and China have signed a joint declaration aimed at deepening cooperation in higher education, BelTA reports.

The ceremony took place at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War. The document was signed by Vadim Bogush, Rector of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR) and Xiang Changle, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dalian University of Technology (DUT).

"Today we hold the third meeting of the Association of Universities of Belarus and China. Ahead of the plenary session, a declaration on cooperation in higher education between Chinese and Belarusian universities was signed. It encompasses several aspects of significant importance for our countries," said Vadim Bogush. "First and foremost, these are aspects of humanitarian cooperation, based on shared approaches between Belarus and China to preserving historical memory, assessing the role of the Soviet and Chinese peoples in Victory in World War II, and ensuring a peaceful world order. The declaration also addresses a range of educational and scientific relations, which are developing not only through bilateral inter-university ties but also through networking among the universities that are part of the association."

The BSUIR rector emphasized that the association's membership is expanding. "This is happening thanks to the Chinese side, as almost all Belarusian universities immediately participated in establishment of the association. We are gradually expanding the areas in which we collaborate. This no longer just includes scientific research, but also the matters related to, for example, the digitalization of education, as well as Chinese expertise in innovation and the development of educational programs. The declaration is another significant step in the development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in higher education," the university's rector noted.