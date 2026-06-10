Belarus and Cuba Strengthen Interparliamentary and Humanitarian Ties

Cooperation between Belarus and Cuba continues to develop at a high level. Today, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus Santiago Perez Benitez.

As the speaker of the upper house of parliament emphasized, friendly relations are developing between our countries. And the tone is set by the leaders of the two countries. Furthermore, a high level of interparliamentary cooperation has been established. Positive dynamics in bilateral contacts are noted. The situation surrounding Cuba, which is facing unprecedented external pressure, was also discussed today. Belarus has repeatedly issued parliamentary statements calling for an end to the embargo against Cuba. Our country is currently preparing another shipment of humanitarian aid. Havana will receive 30 tons of powdered milk and nearly 4 tons of medical supplies.

Santiago Pérez Benítez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus:

"We greatly value Belarusian aid to Cuba and its defense of Cuba in general, because we are fraternal countries. There's a terrible energy blockade going on right now. They want to stop anyone from trading with Cuba, from doing business with Cuba. But Belarus is holding on, and Russia is holding on. There are countries that are committed to our fraternal relations, just like Cuba."

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Despite the extremely difficult geopolitical situation, despite the fact that Cuba is currently effectively under a blockade, we are maintaining the pace of economic growth in our trade turnover. In the first quarter, it even increased slightly compared to last year. And, of course, we are interested in continuing our cooperation, primarily in those areas that Cuba currently needs: food supplies and pharmaceuticals. Last year alone, 48 Belarusian medications were registered on the Cuban market and are already being supplied."