Belarus and Oman set up joint committee for cooperation and investment

Belarus and Oman signed an intergovernmental agreement on 19 May to establish a joint committee on cooperation and investment.

The document was signed by Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov and President of the Oman Investment Authority Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, BelTA reports.

The interaction between the two countries intensified after the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Oman in December 2024. Back then, the government delegation signed cooperation documents and finalized cooperation roadmaps for various economic sectors.

In addition to the high-level meetings, there were many consultations and negotiations at the ministerial level involving the Foreign Minister, the Industry and Trade Minister, and the Agriculture and Food Minister. The parties worked out mechanisms for building up cooperation and implementing joint projects, and also agreed on establishing an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.