Belarus and UAE intend to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue

Belarus and the United Arab Emirates intend to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue. On April 28, a meeting was held in the House of Representatives between Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs, and UAE Ambassador Ibrahim Salim Al-Musharrah.

The focus was on developing contacts, exchanging experience, and economic prospects.

Developing Contacts

Minsk and Abu Dhabi today compared notes on a number of areas. The UAE is a strategic trading partner for Belarus and a major financial and logistics hub in the Persian Gulf. And, of course, developing economic cooperation is a key priority. Mutual trade between the countries continues to grow, amounting to billions of dollars. The UAE is also consistently among the largest investors in the Belarusian economy. Many projects are being discussed in both the construction and hotel industries. And, of course, the expansion of Emirati capital in our country was discussed today. Close political contacts undoubtedly provide the green light for major economic contracts. Parliamentary cooperation is aimed at creating the most favorable legal framework possible, including for business development, and parliamentarians intend to strengthen this collaboration.

"We also discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. Fuel prices are rising. Food prices will rise, if they haven't already. And the Republic of Belarus is the largest food supplier to the United Arab Emirates. We are increasing our supplies and diversifying our product range. Therefore, it is very important for us to exchange opinions with our partners from the United Arab Emirates and receive firsthand information," commented Sergei Rachkov. Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus:

"Today, we are seeing concrete results in the development of cooperation. This was all made possible thanks to direct contacts between the leaders of the two countries. One of these results is a leap forward in trade and economic relations. Trade turnover has grown fivefold and even slightly more. We hope that this momentum will continue in the future. We are seeking new investment opportunities in both countries. Prospects exist in energy, technology, food security, and healthcare."