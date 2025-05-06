Belarus calls on India and Pakistan to a ceasefire as soon as possible

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a7d9b9-97dd-411a-a8d6-bc71080f6462/conversions/41ca1f19-3aa6-44d9-bd63-d99ba9ab2bce-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a7d9b9-97dd-411a-a8d6-bc71080f6462/conversions/41ca1f19-3aa6-44d9-bd63-d99ba9ab2bce-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a7d9b9-97dd-411a-a8d6-bc71080f6462/conversions/41ca1f19-3aa6-44d9-bd63-d99ba9ab2bce-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72a7d9b9-97dd-411a-a8d6-bc71080f6462/conversions/41ca1f19-3aa6-44d9-bd63-d99ba9ab2bce-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Republic of Belarus is following with deep concern the escalation of relations between India and Pakistan, states that are friendly to our country. The statement has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA informs.

"Belarus consistently advocates for sustainable peace in South Asia and the settlement of disputes between states through consultations, negotiations and other peaceful means. Belarus calls on the parties to a ceasefire as soon as possible and is convinced that there is no alternative to resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations," – emphasized in the Foreign Ministry.