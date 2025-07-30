Trump Continues Tariff War with Entire World: Brazil, India, and South Korea in Crosshairs

Trump is pressing ahead with his tariff war against the global community, this time targeting Brazil, India, and South Korea. The American president has signed legislation imposing a 50 percent duty on imported Brazilian goods.

Official statements from Brazil have demanded the release of former President Jair Bolsonaro from prison—an issue that Trump openly admits is a political lever, using tariffs as a means of pressure.

Starting August 1, the U.S. will also begin collecting a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods. Washington has threatened to increase tariffs further after reviewing the economic ties between Delhi and Moscow. India may also face penalties for importing Russian oil.

Finally, Trump announced a 15 percent tariff for South Korea. While this country currently enjoys a near-favorable regime by today's standards, Seoul has promised to invest $350 billion into the American economy in exchange.