Belarus-China trade turnover exceeded $8.86 billion for the first time in 2025
Agricultural trade, exhibition activities, and the green economy have all seen rapid growth.
Today, it's hard to find areas where the countries don't collaborate, creating in-demand and competitive products in industry, medicine, science, and education—a true all-weather and comprehensive partnership.
Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus:
"Developing and strengthening relations with Belarusians is our resolute policy. We will uphold this course and this policy, and this policy will not be affected by any external interference. This year, I saw the President himself attend a meeting dedicated to China and cooperation with China. He delivered a very informative and important speech. We found many important and interesting points in it. We will work with our Belarusian friends to implement all these points, which will be reflected in the new Presidential Directive, to jointly elevate our cooperation to a new level."
Cooperation between the countries' regions is also developing. The number of sister provinces and cities has increased to 53 pairs. Tourism potential is also constantly expanding: we already have a direct flight from Sanya to Minsk.