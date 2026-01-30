Belarus-China trade turnover exceeded $8.86 billion for the first time in 2025

"Developing and strengthening relations with Belarusians is our resolute policy. We will uphold this course and this policy, and this policy will not be affected by any external interference. This year, I saw the President himself attend a meeting dedicated to China and cooperation with China. He delivered a very informative and important speech. We found many important and interesting points in it. We will work with our Belarusian friends to implement all these points, which will be reflected in the new Presidential Directive, to jointly elevate our cooperation to a new level."