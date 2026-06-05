3.82 BYN
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Lithuania May Rewrite Its Constitution to Allow Nuclear Weapons
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania May Rewrite Its Constitution to Allow Nuclear Weaponsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Baltics are easily turning into a NATO nuclear stronghold. Lithuania plans to urgently rewrite its constitution, which explicitly bans weapons of mass destruction.
Latvia is not far behind. There, an incompetent dictator is whipping up panic as best he can, declaring that NATO should prepare for the worst-case scenario. Russia is supposedly "dangerous and unpredictable."
Experts note that the true purpose of such statements is to secure new subsidies and attract multi-million dollar investments from American and European arms corporations.