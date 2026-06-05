Deepening the Silk Road Bond: Han Zheng Declares Belarus China’s Trusted Strategic Ally

MINSK — In a powerful affirmation of bilateral ties, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has described Belarus as China’s “all-weather, comprehensive strategic partner” — a distinction Beijing reserves for only its most trusted allies.

The declaration came during Han Zheng’s official working visit to Belarus, aimed at translating high-level agreements between the two countries’ leaders into concrete action: launching major investment projects and further strengthening what both sides call an “all-weather strategic partnership.”

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin welcomed the high-ranking guest, underscoring Belarus’s view of China as one of its most important economic partners and strategic investors.“Belarus consistently works to align the Belt and Road Initiative with our national socio-economic priorities,” Turchin stated. “We are creating modern transport-logistics, industrial and technological corridors across Eurasia. Special attention is given to cooperation in science, artificial intelligence and mechanical engineering. We are convinced that uniting our scientific potential and technological capabilities will open a qualitatively new level of economic interaction.”

The years 2026 and 2027 have been officially designated as the Years of Industrial Cooperation between Belarus and China. Both sides place particular emphasis on boosting export potential, safeguarding technological sovereignty, and developing the flagship “Great Stone” Industrial Park — already a shining example of successful joint endeavour.

Vice President Han Zheng responded with equal warmth and clarity: “Belarus is China’s all-weather, comprehensive strategic partner. China has never had such partners before, which is why we pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Belarusian relations. This is my first visit to your country. Friendship between our nations is growing stronger and stronger. Our multi-dimensional cooperation is advancing at a high level and delivering tangible results for our peoples.”

The visit’s programme was deliberately packed with substantive events. In a moving gesture of shared historical memory, Han Zheng laid flowers at Minsk’s Victory Monument, paying tribute to the common sacrifice of the Soviet and Chinese peoples during the Second World War — a foundation, he noted, upon which the two nations continue to build their shared future.

Later on 6 June, the dialogue between Minsk and Beijing continued at a dedicated Belarusian-Chinese business forum. Senior executives from major Chinese corporations arrived to hold direct negotiations with Belarusian partners, exploring fresh avenues of collaboration.