Belarus and China: How the Trade and Economic Partnership Between the Two Countries Is Evolving

Today, China is Belarus's second-largest trading partner, second only to Russia. Belarusian exports to China are growing faster than Russia's—over the past five years, Belarus has increased exports by approximately 17% annually. But the scale of the Chinese market allows for even greater scope. Chinese partners are not at all opposed to a more active presence of Belarusian products.

Today, Belarus exports one in ten goods to China. For certain items, this represents the lion's share: half of all flax straw, a third of timber, almost half (45% to be exact) of rapeseed oil, and 37% of whey.

Almost two hundred Belarusian enterprises are already accredited in the PRC registry. New ones are being added to the traditional list. Belarusian wheat flour, sauces, baby food, and honey are opening the Chinese market. Asia is a challenging destination, and companies know this. They also know that a market entry strategy and tactics are needed. The first export forum for Belarus and China provides such tools.

Nikolai Borisevich, Director of the National Export Support Center:

"Besides the fact that the Chinese market is one of the largest, it also requires a well-thought-out, systemic strategy for entering and maintaining a presence there. We must leverage the experience our companies have accumulated, but we must also be absolutely focused on how our products are promoted in the Chinese market."

China annually imports enormous sums of food alone – over $200 billion. It views Belarus as a significant trade and economic partner in the Eurasian region. The Vice President of China stated this at the forum, assuring a mutual willingness to develop cooperation, expanding it in areas such as livestock farming and agricultural machinery, the chemical sector, and digital commerce. Representatives of 50 Chinese companies and approximately 80 Belarusian companies attended the forum in Minsk.

Alexander Pradun, CEO of the State Enterprise "Brestmyasomolprom Concern Holding Management Company":

"We need to explore the Chinese consumer. Everyone knows that Belarusian products are high-quality. We need to gradually cultivate a culture of consuming our traditional products in the Chinese market. It's encouraging that these are no longer one-time, but systematic deliveries of Belarusian products to the Chinese market. We are currently actively promoting our products, particularly soft-serve ice cream." Our freezer is already installed in China, and ingredients for the production of this very product are being supplied."