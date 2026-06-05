Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

On June 6, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with the Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The meeting between the Belarusian Foreign Minister and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade focused on the implementation of high-level agreements.

The parties noted their mutual interest in increasing trade turnover, intensifying investment cooperation, and developing collaboration in international trade, logistics, high technology, and food security.