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Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Foreign Tradenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d544debb-a3fa-49c8-bb01-06f044d7525c/conversions/0f4ff918-b7ab-467b-9bea-7bf467ef2542-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d544debb-a3fa-49c8-bb01-06f044d7525c/conversions/0f4ff918-b7ab-467b-9bea-7bf467ef2542-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d544debb-a3fa-49c8-bb01-06f044d7525c/conversions/0f4ff918-b7ab-467b-9bea-7bf467ef2542-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d544debb-a3fa-49c8-bb01-06f044d7525c/conversions/0f4ff918-b7ab-467b-9bea-7bf467ef2542-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
On June 6, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with the Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
The meeting between the Belarusian Foreign Minister and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade focused on the implementation of high-level agreements.
The parties noted their mutual interest in increasing trade turnover, intensifying investment cooperation, and developing collaboration in international trade, logistics, high technology, and food security.
The diplomats also discussed the progress of specific investment projects.