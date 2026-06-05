Minsk — Belarus and China have opened a new chapter in their mature, trust-based and future-oriented strategic partnership with the Belarusian-Chinese Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation. The high-level dialogue between Minsk and Beijing continued as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng paid his first visit to Belarus. The visit is designed to translate agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders into practical action and to further strengthen their all-weather strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin welcomed the distinguished guest and emphasised Belarus’s strategic view of China: “Belarus regards China as one of its key economic partners and strategic investors. We are consistently aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with our national socio-economic priorities, forming modern transport-logistics, industrial and technological corridors across Eurasia. Special attention is paid to cooperation in science, artificial intelligence and mechanical engineering. We are convinced that uniting the scientific potential and technological capabilities of our two countries will raise economic interaction to a qualitatively new level.”

Vice President Han Zheng responded with genuine warmth: “Belarus is China’s all-weather, comprehensive strategic partner. China has never had such partners before, which is why we pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Belarusian relations. This is my first visit to your country. Friendship between our nations is growing stronger and stronger. Our multi-dimensional cooperation is advancing at a high level and delivering tangible results for our peoples.”

The forum itself became the practical embodiment of this strategic course. Participants stressed that relations between Minsk and Beijing rest on a solid, time-tested foundation built on personal trust between the leaders of both countries. China is now Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, and the focus is rapidly shifting from simple trade to deep technological integration.

First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov underlined the practical importance of the initiative: “In Tianjin in 2025, the heads of our countries decided to designate 2026 and 2027 as the Years of Industrial Cooperation. For us, this is above all a practical tool for deepening interaction. The emphasis on applied industrial and technological cooperation with China is also reflected in the updated presidential directive. We look forward to very active work with our Chinese friends to implement the tasks we have set.”

The forum’s motto — “Industrial Cooperation: The Path to Joint Development” — defined the tone of the day. Executives from nearly 80 major Chinese companies came to Minsk for direct B2B negotiations with Belarusian partners. Mikhail Kuzmenkov, director of an innovative agrotechnology startup at the “Great Stone” Industrial Park, outlined ambitious plans: “We are seeking opportunities to cooperate with Chinese partners so that, using their components, we can develop our own robotic systems, purchase agricultural drones, integrate them with our solutions and rapidly scale them onto the global market.”

Yuan Angen, head of a Chinese investment platform in medicine and pharmaceuticals, expressed strong confidence: “I am convinced that Belarus has both a solid foundation and enormous potential for the development of its biotechnology industry. We are now focused on close cooperation with Belarusian colleagues and see tremendous prospects at every level — from equipping hospitals to building joint production facilities.”

Economy Minister Yuri Chebotar summarised the scale of ambition: “The next two years will be marked by industrial cooperation. More than 30 projects and 11 strategic technological initiatives have already been identified. The arrival of Chinese technologies will boost our competitiveness. Joint ventures mean stable trade flows.”

Special attention is being paid to the “Great Stone” Industrial Park — the largest joint project between the two countries and already home to more than 165 residents. Participants also noted the symbolic date of the forum — Saturday, 6 June 2026 — when four sixes appeared in the calendar, traditionally regarded as an auspicious sign promising success in negotiations and the fruitful realisation of joint projects.