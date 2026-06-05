The week began with student protests. In an effort to reduce the budget deficit, the authorities drastically cut education spending. Initially, young people expressed their discontent relatively peacefully, but residents of disadvantaged areas of Brussels began to join the student ranks. By the weekend, the situation had spiraled out of control for both the student protest organizers and the police.

The clashes on the streets of Brussels were not only provoked by the Crown's authorities. Some time ago, the European Commission demanded that several countries sharply reduce their budget deficits. Those who neglect this demand face legal action and multi-million-dollar fines. Belgium's performance in this area is absolutely disastrous: the country spends 5% more than it collects in taxes. However, the government has singled out education for cuts.