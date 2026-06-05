Russia has sent photos and videos from the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a college in Starobelsk to the UN.

"Moscow expects that this information will be taken into account by the UN Secretariat as part of the verification process of the circumstances of the incident," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between the deputy minister and the director of the UN Information Center in Russia.

Alexander Alimov noted that the Russian side is ready to facilitate the arrival of a UN delegation in Starobelsk to verify the circumstances of the terrorist attack. A clear public condemnation of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is expected from the UN Secretary-General and relevant agencies.