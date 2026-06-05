Searches, detentions, and broken cameras: Armenia's elections began with scandals

The very first minutes of Armenia's parliamentary elections were marked by high-profile scandals. Numerous arrests are reported from Yerevan.

The National Security Service conducted searches of human rights activist Karapet Poghosyan's apartment, as well as the headquarters of two party blocs – "Armenia" and "Strong Armenia." It was reported that one opposition candidate was detained. The reasons for the searches and detentions have not been announced.

Armenian media also report that CCTV cameras at dozens of polling stations are either not working or transmitting footage with a significant delay.

Precinct election commission heads were detained across the country: two chairmen and one secretary of the election commission were taken into custody. When polling stations opened, 50 election commission members were absent from their posts.