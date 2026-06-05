When a nation is locked in a major war, its people develop a particular rhythm of survival. In Ukraine, however, the rhythm of life among the elected representatives appears to follow an entirely different score.

A telling episode unfolded in the Lviv region, in the town council of Kamianka-Buzka. The official session ended at one o’clock in the afternoon. The deputies then moved on to an informal gathering and lunch — forgetting, as is now customary in Ukraine, to switch off the live-streaming camera. The recording was quickly deleted, but the impression remained.

At 13:18, while soldiers were dying in the trenches, local officials were raising glasses without embarrassment. The scandal swept across the country because the contrast was painfully simple: ordinary citizens are urged to fight and die for the homeland, while deputies enjoy lavish lunches. War is war, but dinner must go on. The incident perfectly illustrates the profound polarisation tearing through Ukrainian society. While ordinary Ukrainians play cat-and-mouse with military recruitment officers across fields and forests, officials live comfortably, convinced that “war will write everything off.”

And against this backdrop, on 4 June 2026, President Volodymyr Zelensky turned to the epistolary genre and published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin — a letter ostensibly about peace, yet deeply revealing about the very divide it claims to address.

Peace Proposal or Political Performance?

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha presented the letter as a serious, substantive peace initiative, complete with concrete steps and an invitation to a personal meeting. On the surface, the gesture appeared noble. Yet reading the full text — rather than the carefully selected excerpts fed to the media — reveals a more complex and far less straightforward document. The primary objective was simple and cynical: to generate talk. In that respect, it has succeeded. The information space is saturated with discussion. Zelensky himself has already declared that Moscow’s actions “nullify Ukraine’s peacemaking signals,” reviving the familiar narrative that Ukrainians are doves of peace while Russians reject every olive branch.

President Putin, however, immediately recognised the trap, describing the letter as containing “elements of rudeness.” Even Western outlets largely characterised it as propaganda rather than a genuine peace overture.

A Trap for Putin, Legitimacy for Zelensky

Had Putin accepted a meeting — say, in Saudi Arabia or another neutral venue — the mere image of the two presidents sitting together would have granted Zelensky a powerful boost in legitimacy. Russian media and officials consistently refer to him as “expired” and “illegitimate.” A joint appearance at the negotiating table would have amounted to de facto recognition. Moreover, any agreement signed under such circumstances would have created a convenient “double fork” for Kyiv: later, Ukrainian officials could breach the deal and claim, “But with whom did you sign? Zelensky was never a legitimate president.” A clever manoeuvre.

Yet the most important addressee of the letter was never Vladimir Putin.

The Real Audience: Ukraine’s Own People

The letter’s principal target lies within Ukraine itself. It serves as a sophisticated tool to ease mounting social tension. The authorities are effectively telling their citizens: “We are doing everything possible to end the war. The relentless work of the Territorial Recruitment Centres across fields and forests is an unfortunate necessity. Europe’s agreement to deport draft-age men and refuse to extend their residence permits? Also a necessary measure. We are taking every possible step.”

And indeed, Ukraine has already secured a significant concession from its European partners: virtually all EU countries have agreed to the deportation of military-age men to replenish Kyiv’s mobilisation reserves and sustain the conflict. The picture is now complete: peace rhetoric on the surface, a fresh wave of mobilisation beneath it.

European Backdrop: Peacemakers with Rock-Bottom Ratings

Zelensky’s letter did not appear in a vacuum. Only days earlier, Britain, France and Germany announced the creation of a coalition to “build dialogue with Russia.” The declaration sounded lofty. Yet when viewed against the domestic crises facing these leaders, the move takes on an almost tragicomic hue.

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s approval rating stands at just 15 percent. In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is engulfed in crisis following the ritual murder of a young British man by an Indian migrant. In France, Emmanuel Macron faces constant scandals and a collapsing public standing.

Each is fighting for political survival. It is precisely why Zelensky has slipped into the background. The peacemaking rhetoric from both Kyiv and the West appears less an attempt to end the war than a carefully staged performance designed to distract from profound domestic problems.