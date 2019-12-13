3.35 RUB
Belarus increasing its participation in international organizations and blocs
As the year 2025 begins, Belarus is building up its international cooperation and authority. Since the new year, our country has been chairing the Eurasian Economic Union for the third time.
Minsk has now officially become a partner of the BRICS. And at the end of 2024 it will become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
As experts note, such steps are very justified from both political and economic points of view. After all, in the context of the formation of a multipolar world and geopolitical turbulence, the role of regional associations is significantly increasing.
