Belarus reminds about sanctions and fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha at UNESCO meeting

Deputy Permanent Delegate of Belarus to UNESCO Kirill Grushevsky addressed the plenary session of the UNESCO Executive Board.

Special attention was paid to the problems of sanctions and the construction of a fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha by Poland.

The diplomat noted: over the 70 years of Belarus' membership in the Organization, the country has done a lot to promote the key initiatives of UNESCO, actively participating in projects to preserve cultural and natural heritage, develop education and science.

Kirill Grushevsky stressed the need to minimize the negative consequences caused by the construction of a border barrier by Poland in the territory of the World Heritage Site of Belovezhskaya Pushcha.