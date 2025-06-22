News reaches us from the Far Arc. Belarus and Nigeria have today reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation. Our country officially delivered agricultural equipment as part of the implementation of the road map. As the President of Nigeria stated during the solemn ceremony: "This is only the beginning." Additionally, the head of the African nation accepted an invitation from our President to visit Belarus.

These are the bonds that currently connect Belarus with many African states. Despite the geographical distance, countries on different continents understand that Belarus’s engagement goes beyond mere export; our dialogue is built on partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The red ribbon was cut, symbolizing that Belarus presented Nigeria with the symbolic key—a sign that the first phase of the road map has been completed. The President of Nigeria declared: "This is only the beginning."

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Nigeria:

"We already have experience working with Belarus. The trucks, the Belarus tractors, which have proven themselves well—I personally saw a Belarus tractor that has been working for 50 years. We hope that these machines will also serve us long-term."

Several years ago, Nigeria embarked on a course to increase the efficiency of its agro-industrial complex. Belarus’s experience proved highly valuable in this regard. A year ago, a road map was signed in Minsk, and today, two thousand tractors, a dozen harvesters, thousands of units of equipment, spare parts, and trailers are preparing for field deployment.

This moment is, without exaggeration, historic! It vividly demonstrates that the trade routes between the two countries, which once seemed distant, are now being paved—thanks to dedicated work and high-level support—toward establishing a route for our domestic brands.

A full-cycle approach to agriculture—this is how our country introduces itself to African nations.

Recall that our cooperation with Zimbabwe began this way. Thanks to our equipment, they managed to solve their food security issues and are already counting the benefits of agricultural mechanization.