Iran Warned Qatar in Advance of Attack on U.S. Air Base
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran provided prior warning to Qatari authorities about an impending attack on the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base, aiming to prevent significant casualties.
This information was reported by The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to their reports, Tehran felt compelled to deliver a symbolic strike in response to U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Following Iran’s strike on the American airbase in Qatar, U.S. military officials did not record any casualties, reports Al Jazeera.