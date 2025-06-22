3.77 BYN
Bill on Children's Rights Protection Adopted in Second Reading
At the second session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation, Belarusian MPs adopted in the second reading the bill "On Amending Laws on Ensuring Children's Rights", BelTA reports.
The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers, adopted in the first reading on February 7 and was made to improve legislation in the field of ensuring children's rights, including by strengthening guarantees of state protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children. They propose making corresponding amendments to the Code of the Republic of Belarus on Marriage and Family, the laws of the Republic of Belarus "On the Rights of the Child", "On Guarantees for the Social Protection of Orphans, Children Left Without Parental Care, as well as Persons from among Orphans and Children Left Without Parental Care", "On Physical Culture and Sports".
By adopting the bill, legal norms will be established that ensure: improvement of the mechanism for protecting children from information that is harmful to their health and development, in terms of establishing the obligation of parents to ensure the protection of children from information distributed on the Internet that is harmful to the health and development of children, as well as the obligation of state bodies and other organizations to provide information and advisory assistance to parents (guardians, trustees) in implementing measures to protect children from such information, as well as classifying toys that are reproductions of characters from computer games and films as information products, the distribution of which is possible only with the assignment of an age category sign.