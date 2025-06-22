Bill on Children's Rights Protection Adopted in Second Reading

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/969f1964-3ae3-4fac-86d8-d573a0cebd5b/conversions/a9a75ca0-8128-4a3b-8e54-2abc81133c15-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/969f1964-3ae3-4fac-86d8-d573a0cebd5b/conversions/a9a75ca0-8128-4a3b-8e54-2abc81133c15-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/969f1964-3ae3-4fac-86d8-d573a0cebd5b/conversions/a9a75ca0-8128-4a3b-8e54-2abc81133c15-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/969f1964-3ae3-4fac-86d8-d573a0cebd5b/conversions/a9a75ca0-8128-4a3b-8e54-2abc81133c15-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the second session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation, Belarusian MPs adopted in the second reading the bill "On Amending Laws on Ensuring Children's Rights", BelTA reports.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers, adopted in the first reading on February 7 and was made to improve legislation in the field of ensuring children's rights, including by strengthening guarantees of state protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children. They propose making corresponding amendments to the Code of the Republic of Belarus on Marriage and Family, the laws of the Republic of Belarus "On the Rights of the Child", "On Guarantees for the Social Protection of Orphans, Children Left Without Parental Care, as well as Persons from among Orphans and Children Left Without Parental Care", "On Physical Culture and Sports".